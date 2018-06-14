Share:

LAHORE - The City School has rejected the reports about expulsion of 1,200 students by the school management.

The school says in a press release “various media reports... are misleading and malicious in content regarding the alleged expulsion of 1,200 students by the City School . Please be apprised, contrary to what is being portrayed, no student has been expelled from any of the schools. The City School has a policy which is also prevalent in many other schools whereby any delinquent payment of fees attracts administrative actions.”

The press release says the policy clearly enunciated on admission form and accepted by parents reads: “... if no fee is paid by the end of the month the student is treated as withdrawn”.

The press release says, “Hence, the students currently not being allowed, are the ones who haven’t paid for over 4-6 bimonthly billing cycles and which are much fewer in numbers contrary to the claim in media reports. The school being conscious of students’ academic career deliberately allowed them to complete the school year to ensure no disruption happens to their academic session.

They have been simply asked to comply with the school policy or else make an alternative choice.

“The City School has shown extraordinary compassion in dealing with the matter by allowing students to complete their academic year and issuing their terminal results for the year. If need be, they can seek admissions elsewhere. There is a certain contention among a few parents that the fee being charged is more than stipulated by the competent authority. We should like to clarify that we are adhering in letter and spirit to all instructions from the competent authority. We have also made it amply clear to the parents that if there is an outcome not in consonance with the Authority’s instructions, we will make adjustments accordingly. We will be too happy to retain all these students as and when they comply with the policy,” the press release concludes.