KARACHI - The Supreme Court-constituted Water Commission on Wednesday directed the local government to allocate funds to all municipal administrations on urgent basis. The direction came after the KMC and all DMCs have complaint that due to shortage of funds the clearing storm water drains could not be possible before the rainy season.

Sindh Water Commission headed by Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim was hearing the proceeding, wherein all the District Municipal Corporation (DMCs) of Karachi submitted that they are still facing acute shortage of funds, which may affect the clearing storm water drains before the rainy season. The commission mandated to look into the affairs of provision of clean drinking water, cleaning of nullahs, treatment of solid & water west etc. the tenure of the commission formed in February this year has been extended to January 2019 by Supreme Court recently .

The commission was informed that the DMC’s in consultation with respective deputy commissioners have identified the trouble spots and worked out their demands of funds. These demands would be sent to secretary local government to allocate the funds on urgent basis to carry out the clearing of storm water drains.

Justice Hani directed Secretary Local Government to allocate the funds on urgent basis to DMCs to start the work. He also ordered for putting in place a joint monitoring mechanism by DMCs and deputy commissioners for judicious utilization of funds. The commission has directed to submit performance report on weekly basis.

The cleaning of storm water drains is in pursuance of directives of Supreme Court, which were issued last week when a larger bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the issue of cleaning of storm water drains in the city. Mayour Karachi to complete the exercise of cleaning of storm water drains on one month.

There are 38 larger nullahs, which fall under the domain of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), whereas, there are more hen 550 smaller (feeder) nullahs under the jurisdiction of various DMC’s, which fall in the bigger nullah.

The commission was informed that the entire exercise will not bear fruits, until all DMCs clear their drains as well. There are six DMCs in Karachi including Central, West, East, South, Korangi & Malir.