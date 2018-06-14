Share:

ISLAMABAD - While the PTI has almost decided not to award party tickets to all of the members of separate southern Punjab movement, rest of the members of the movement are hinting to support other political parties or contest election independently.

The ‘disgruntled’ members of the Junoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz (JPSM) which recently joined hands with PTI, will decide the future course of action soon after the Eid-ul-Fitr, background discussions with members of the JPSM left this impression.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan is set to finalise the party tickets in a couple of days as some of the ‘controversial’ tickets have not been finalised.

The name of some of the JPSM members including Khusro Bakhtiar, Nasrullah Daraishk, Tahir Iqbal Chaudhary, Wasit Sultan Bokhari etc have been finalised to award tickets, sources said.

The members, including Zeshan Gormani, Niaz Gishkori and Arshad Kalandrani of separate south province would not able to get party tickets to contest the general polls 2018.

Other members from Southern Punjab having close affiliation with PTI including Zafar Ali, Mumtaz Kahlo, Maqsood Bhatti, Shahid Mehmood Khan, Raja Nadir Pervaiz may also support other major political parties or contest independently.

Political pundits say that the party would choose strong candidates to grab maximum seats in the polls. The party, without taking any risk, will not compromise on big names from the area.

They said that the PTI would not take care of turncoats while deciding to award tickets to the members of southern Punjab. Most of the JPSM members are turncoats, as have been loyal to other parties in the past.

The joining of a large number of candidates from South Punjab has created problems for PTI to award tickets to the members, who had raised the voice for South Punjab province.

The JPSM members had entered into an alliance with PTI around a month before. This merger was aimed at defeating both PML-N and PPP candidates in South Punjab.

A large number of turncoats from the area recently emerged in the shape of an ‘independent group’ with the slogan of ‘Junoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz’. The voice for South Punjab has already been raised from the area near the previous elections. Most of these members have suggested their group to contest independently, source said.

Main member of the JPSM Makhdom Khusro Bakhtiar while talking to The Nation said that they would discuss the matter with PTI Chief Imran Khan.

