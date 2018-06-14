Share:

Lahore: Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has been posted as Punjab IGP. According to a handout, Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has distinction of among those officers who are highly educated, able and professional police officers. He has worked on high profile posts both at national and international level before his appointment as IG Punjab. He is Ph.D in Politics and International Relations, with LLM in Human Rights Law from SOAS UK, LLB and is a Masters in Philosophy.

He has been serving as SP Sibbi, Naseer Abad, SSP Quetta, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, FIA Immigration, Chief Security Officer to Prime Minister, Director National Police Bureau, IG Islamabad, IG National Highways and Motorway Police and also as a Police commissioner in area of Darfur in Sudan under UNO mission. Three peace awards from UNO, Qaid e Azam Police medal, Presidential award and Tamagha-i- Imtiaz have been awarded to him in return to his services. He has also been president of PTF and vice president of Police Service of Pakistan associations. He is treated very respectfully in police service for his professional, bold, honest, teamwork skills and brave decision making.–Handout