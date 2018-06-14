Share:

LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of heat wave on Wednesday with frequent outages and water shortage adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

Experts have forecast the prevailing heat wave to persist during the next 2-3 days. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Sibi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 50 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in NoorpurThal and Bhakkar was recorded 49C, Jaccobabad 48C, Dadu, Mianwali and DI Khan 47C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 45C and 30C respectively. Excessive use of air conditioners at offices and homes put enormous burden on transmission system, causing frequent tripping.

Huge gap between demand and supply caused hours long loadshedding across the country including Lahore. This also affected operation of Wasa tubewells that led to water shortage in parts of Lahore.

People avoided unnecessarily coming out, reducing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon.

The Lahore Canal, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.The meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

