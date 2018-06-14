Share:

LAHORE - Thousands of people Wednesday left the city to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with families and friends in their hometowns amid huge rush at bus terminals and Lahore Railways Station.

Although outsiders started leaving Lahore days before Eid, yesterday was extraordinary rush at bus terminals and city’s exit and entry point. The exodus will touch its peak on Thursday (today).

According to some estimates more than five million people leave Lahore twice in a year on Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha, providing transporters an opportunity of fleecing people by increasing fares double to triple time.

There are complaints of overcharging by transport owners this year too but few companies like Daewoo, Faisel Movers, Niazi Bus Service, Skyways and some others charging the standard fare. Besides paying double fare, people are also facing problems in getting seats as known companies have already closed their booking and the remaining felt severe difficulties to cater the need of increasing number of demands. Long queues were seen at booking counters of different bus companies.

Labourers, students who comes from other cities to study at Punjab University, medical colleges and engineering and IT institutions and families of mostly government employees leave the city days earlier to avoid the transport problems. The owners of small businesses whose dealing is not concerned with Eid also leave Lahore in advance. Those who have their own transport facility or live in nearer cities like Kasure, Gujranwala, Patoki, Okara etc and do work and businesses in provincial metropolis mostly go to their homes on moon night. Similarly who run the business related to Eid shopping also prefer to stay in Lahore till last day. The City presents a deserted look on Eid days due to mass exodus. Roads, shops, restaurants and other businesses remain close during the festivity as major businesses were controlled in Lahore by the outsiders. The federal and Punjab government have announced four holidays (from Friday to Monday) but majority of the government employees will enjoy five to six holidays (from Wednesday, Thursday to Monday) by taking one or two extra vacations from their respective departments.