Women buy bangles at a shop ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Karachi



A beautician threads a customer's eyebrows at a beauty salon ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Karachi



A beautician applies henna designs to a customer at a beauty salon ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Karachi



Beauticians apply henna designs to customers at a beauty salon ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Karachi