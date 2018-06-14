Share:

Engro Foods spreading nutritional awareness

KARACHI (PR): In line with the sustainability efforts to develop awareness building for consumption of safe and healthy milk, Engro Foods Limited conducted knowledge building session with the students of College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Jhang.

It is one of EFL’s initiatives to help disseminate the right information to the upcoming nutrition experts and food technologists of country. Engro Foods is a key player in Pakistan’s dairy industry and emphasises on the importance of developing cognizance between the masses to consume safe and healthy milk for their daily nourishment.

Dr Ghulam Ahmed, field operations manager Engro Foods, conducted the session to build awareness about UHT milk, Engro Foods supply chain process and the contributions of EFL’s AgriServices team. Engro Foods Agri teams are continuously working towards disseminating technical awareness in dairy farmers for production of good quality milk and increasing their milk yield to uplift the dairy sector of Pakistan. He briefed the audience about the factors that affect milk composition, current status of global dairy industry, milk production in Pakistan and per capita requirement for consumption of milk.

The students were also educated about the crucial role of technical knowledge to be provided to dairy farmers for ensuring production of good quality milk. The UHT process adopted by EFL to ensure that the raw milk becomes safe and healthy for human consumption. This informative session allowed the students to gain knowledge from one of the leading dairy companies in the Pakistan.

Cheetay.pk launches CSR campaign

LAHORE (PR): Cheetay.pk, one of Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platforms providing the best food delivery service, has announced ‘Cheetay Dastarkhwan’, a CSR campaign launched in collaboration with Rizq at Firdous Market Chowk and Khokhar Chowk, Johar Town, Lahore.

Cheetay has committed to feed as many ‘rozaydaars’ as possible during Iftar time. The purpose of the ‘Cheetay Dastarkhwan’ campaign is to distribute meals at convenient locations in Lahore, so that a vast majority of people returning from work can conveniently break their fast.

The Dastarkhwan is open for anyone who is in need of breaking their fast while on the road.

The main aim of this campaign is to provide dastarkhwan meals to people irrespective of caste, social class or creed. Cheetay.pk encourages such activities throughout the year, as it believes in giving back to the society. However, Ramazan is an especially prominent time of the year for giving. Team Cheetay along with its partner Rizq successfully distributed 450 Iftari boxes at different locations in Lahore.

Ufone supports employee to pursue his passion

LAHORE (PR): Pakistani mountaineer Mohammad Faheem Pasha is all set to scale Gasherbrum II, the 13th highest mountain in the world, this summer. The 35-year-old climber will start his expedition on 16th June, 2018 and is a part of a 13-member team of climbers attempting the “Eight Thousander”.

The team comprises of another Pakistani climber and 11 international climbers, who are taking part in the expedition, which will take over a month to complete. Ufone in its quest to facilitate extraordinary people is supporting Faheem, who is also its employee. It is one of its kind initiatives by an employer to support an employee to pursue his passion. Meanwhile, the Pakistani cellular company remains steadfast in terms of its commitment towards its employees.

Faheem hailing from district Rawalakot of Kashmir has been associated with mountaineering from the age of 23 years. “I’m quite elated knowing that my employer is supporting this cause and believes in my passion”, he says.

Pakistan Cables supports GIKI students

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Cables Limited sponsored gold medals awarded to top position holders of the GIKI’s class of 2018.

Syed Ashhab Ur Rahman Iqbal Ahmed (BS in Electronic Engineering) and Abdul Hussain (BS in Materials Engineering) were recognised for their outstanding academic achievement at the occasion of the 22nd convocation of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. The chief guest, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Governor KP, conferred degrees on 337 BS, 53 MS and 4 PhD graduates.

As a brand of empowerment driven to help stakeholders attain their full potential, Pakistan Cables has a history of lending support to the academic endevours of students and the academia.

Vivo reveals NEX flagship series

LAHORE (PR): Vivo revealed its NEX flagship series at a launch event in China the other night. NEX brings multiple industry-first technologies and offers the notch-free Ultra FullView™ Display. It fulfills the bezel-less dream and features an industry-leading 91.24% screen-to-body ratio.

The Vivo NEX breaks industry conventions and is Vivo’s latest milestone on its journey to set new limits for smartphone design. This new flagship series NEX is Vivo’s premium line-up and is the ultimate representation of innovation in design, performance, as well as cutting-edge technologies.

Embodying the “next” era in smartphone technology, NEX will usher in an entirely new concept of the smartphone for today’s users, allowing them to experience the future and innovations beyond the imagination.

The Vivo NEX is currently available in China with a starting price of 3,898 RMB (~$600) and will be available in other international markets in the coming months.