Share:



Argentina's national football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin in Moscow ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.



Iran's national football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin in Moscow ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.



Iran's national football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin in Moscow ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.



Colombia's national football team fans cheer on Nikolskaya street in downtown Moscow ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.