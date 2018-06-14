Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court Wednesday sent Ghulam Mustafa Phull, former Secretary Land Utilisation Department, to judicial remand by July 3.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Ghulam Mustafa Phull before the court and also submitted initiate inquiry report. The court sent the accused for the judicial remand. The Inquiry Officer has submitted before the court that the accused was arrested after his bail plea was refused from Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

According to the NAB prosecution, Ghulam Mustafa Phull is nominated in a reference which was filed on the charges of illegal conversion of 70 acres of industrial land to residential or commercial purpose located in Deh Phihai Korangi Karachi.

Ghulam Mustafa Phull had illegally approved such conversion of purpose of land under question in the year 2011 in his capacity as Secretary LU, which was in violation of law and rules.