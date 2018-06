Share:





Two women wade through flood waters following heavy rains in Salies-de-Bearn, south western France



A man takes a photograph of a woman as they stand in flood waters that swept through the streets following heavy rains in Salies-de-Bearn, south western France



A woman wades through flood waters sweep through the streets following heavy rains in Salies-de-Bearn, south western France



A woman is helped by firemen onto a small dinghy following heavy rains in Salies-de-Bearn, south western France