LAHORE - City police on Wednesday arranged a colourful ceremony to distribute Eid gifts among children of police martyrs.

A large number of family members of the police martyrs and senior officers participated in the ceremony held at Al-Hamra Hall (No 2) of the Lahore Arts Council. Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains, DIG (Operations) Dr Moin Masood, SSP (Admin) Rana Ayaz Saleem, SSP (Operations) Muntazir Mehdi, and all divisional SP of the investigation and operation wings were also present on this occasion.

The first-ever ceremony was arranged under the aegis of Welfare-Eye, a special project of the city police department launched for the wellbeing of the families of police martyrs. By using welfare-eye software, Lahore police are serving families of those brave and young officers who died in the line of duty.

During the ceremony, Eid gifts were distributed among children of martyred officers and officials. On this occasion, the families paid special thanks to SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem for organizing the event and launching the much-needed welfare-eye software to keep in touch with the family members of the martyred police. All children of martyred policemen who attended the ceremony were given Eid gifts and toys of their own choice. While addressing families of the martyred policemen, Lahore CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains said that all policemen all are members of the same family and welfare of the families of police martyrs is the prime responsibility of the department. He also congratulated SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem for showing splendid performance of the welfare-eye during the last one year. He also said that after the accomplishment of this software, Lahore police have initiated other projects too. “The success of this software is also marked by the fact that the police forces of other provinces have replicated and included this model in their system.”

He also said that due to the welfare-eye software, the problems of families of martyred policemen are being addressed through single SMS without any delay. He said the practice would continue in future as well.

The CCPO also said that the martyrs of Lahore police have saved the citizens at the cost of their blood and their sacrifices will be remembered in golden words and that our future generations will continue to pay respect and homage to the martyrs. He said that a monument was constructed on Mall Road to pay tributes to these martyrs.

SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem on this occasion informed that the families of martyrs were given financial assistance worth Rs780 million during the last one year while 85 members of the martyrs were given jobs on the basis of family claims in the police department. Ayaz Saleem said that Lahore Police would never forget the police martyrs and their families especially on the eve of Eid. At the end of the ceremony, the Eid gifts were dispatched to families of police martyrs who belong to the other districts of the Punjab and could not attend the event.

OUR STAFF REPORTER