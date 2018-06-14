Share:



U.S. Border Patrol agents watch over a group of undocumented immigrants after chasing and apprehending them in a cane field near the U.S.-Mexico Border near Mission, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is executing the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy towards undocumented immigrants.



Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take groups of them into custody near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processing center for possible separation.



