LHC orders restoration of 17 daily wagers

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Wednesday ordered a Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi to reinstate the 17 daily wagers who earlier had been fired from service.

Moreover, the apex court also directed the BISER Chairman to regularise their jobs on their previous status. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Ibad Ur Rehman Lodhi has issued these directions while hearing a petition filed by Pasban Group of BISER Employees against termination of 17 daily wagers.

The petitioners Mohaf Ali, Muhammad Asad, Faisal Imran and others in their petition stated that the board had hired the employees in 2016 on daily wages and fired them in 2018 without any reason.–Staff Reporter

They pleaded to the court to take notice of the issue and direct board chairman to provide justice to the employees. Earlier, the LHC has issued an interim order to BISER management and asked it to reinstate the fired employees on their cadres.

The court ordered BISER Chairman to implement the court orders fully.