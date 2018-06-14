Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West is trying to get Twitter an edit button.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has claimed she had a ‘’very good’’ conversation with the social networking site’s CEO Jack Dorsey at her husband Kanye West’s birthday dinner last weekend about adding the feature - which will allow users to amend typos without having to delete the whole tweet - to the website. Taking to her Twitter account on Tuesday night, the 37-year-old beauty said: ‘’I had a very good convo with Jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button (sic).’’ Jack replied almost immediately, joking: ‘’Now I see why I was invited!’’ To which Kim claimed her husband ‘’loved’’ him but she had to speak to him about it while he was there because it’s something she thinks will benefit the social site.

She quipped: ‘’Hahaha never! Kanye loves you! But I had to bring it up.’’

This isn’t the first time Kim has tried to add the feature to Twitter as she revealed in 2015 that she’d emailed the boss about her bright idea.

She said: ‘’I just emailed Twitter to see if they can add an edit feature so that when u misspell something u don’t have to delete & repost Let’s see.’’

And Jack seemed keen then too, replying: ‘’Kim Kardashian great idea! We’re always looking at ways to make things faster and easier.’’ Kim concluded: ‘’Please twitter we’re still waiting for the edit button!’’ Kim chat with Jack comes just days after she met PresidentTrump. Trump at the White House in Washington DC to discuss executive clemency for 63-year-old grandmother Alice Johnson, who had been sentenced to life in pison in 1997 on non-violent money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.

After their meeting - which also included Kim’s legal team and Alice’s advisors - President Trump agreed to give her parole and she was released last week.