SIALKOT - Lahore Mayor Col (r) Mubashar Javaid has praised the ongoing development in Sialkot district under the supervision of Sialkot District Council.

He said that the local bodies were the symbol of public trust. He added that the LBs were coming up to the expectations of the masses by ensuring the smooth provision of basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He stated this while talking to the participants of an Iftar dinner hosted in his honour by Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich. Former MPA Ch. Arshad Javaid Warraich was also present.

Giving briefing to the Lahore mayor, the Sialkot chairperson said that the Sialkot District Council has won the hearts of the people by ensuring maximum participation of the rural areas' population in national development ensuring timely completion of all the ongoing development schemes. She said that the Sialkot District Council was leaving no stone unturned to provide basic facilities for the people in rural areas without any political discrimination.

Meanwhile, four motorcycles were stolen and snatched in separate incidents during crime wave in Daska city. Some unknown thieves took away a motorcycle (STL-7423) of trader Ikhlaq from Model Town Daska city.

Four unknown armed bandits snatched a motorcycle (STM-7345) at gunpoint from another trader Sajjad and his wife near Sabzi Mandi Daska city.

Four unknown armed dacoits snatched a motorcycle (STM-5263) at gunpoint from a local auto mechanic Safiyan Ali in Reham Colony Daska City.

Some unknown accused took away a motorcycle of Nasir from Circular Road. Police have registered separate cases, with no arrest or recovery.