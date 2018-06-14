Share:

rawalpindi - An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday has granted investigators a 6 days physical remand of a man involved in gunning down a traffic warden and a pedestrian at Committee Chowk.

Raja Raid, who was arrested by the police in connection with a double murder case, was produced before Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 2 Special Judge Salman Baig by Waris Khan Police amid tight security.

State prosecutor originally sought 10 days remand of the accused saying the police had to investigate the killer about his second accomplice who had fled the crime scene. However, the court rejected the plea and awarded only six days physical remand. The court also ordered the police to reproduce the accused on 18 June for further proceeding of the case.

On Tuesday, Raja Raid, resident of Kirpa, killed a senior traffic warden Sahid Sarwar and another pedestrian Nisar Ahmed by opening indiscriminate firing with a 12-bore gun when the traffic police stopped him for traffic rules violation. Another man named Imran Iqbal was accompanying the killer in the car. The public managed to catch Raja Raid and handed him to the police, whereas, Imran Iqbal managed to escape the scene. Waris Khan Police registered a case against the accused under sections 302/34/353/186 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) and 7 Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and began investigation. A senior police officer told media that police are looking for the fleeing accomplice of the killer.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of martyred traffic warden Shahid Sarwar at Police Line Number 1 at 10 am. The funeral prayer was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SSP Investigation Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar, DSP Traffic Headquarters Taimoor Khan, DSP HQ Raja Taifoor, Inspector Azhar, Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal and many other senior and junior police officers. A small contingent of Punjab police also presented salute to the dead body of the traffic warden. Talking to media men, RPO Wisal Fakhar expressed his deep sorrow over the killing of traffic warden and assured that killers would be brought to the book. He said the services of the traffic warden would always be remembered.