KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said emergency has been declared in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) regarding cleaning of storm water drains and civil works involved in this connection.

This he stated while addressing a press conference held in the KMC Head Office on Wednesday to share the media on the updates of cleaning of storm water drains and measures for dewatering of rain water in city underpasses and other locations.

He said that the Municipal Services Department has been made centre point which will act on round the clock basis with the coordination of all district municipal corporations, cantonment boards and DHA. Wasim said that sum of Rs500 million received from government for these works will be utilised in an effective and transparent manner. Open tendering process has been initiated for this. Encroachments on drains will also be removed along with de-silting and repairing and maintenance works, he added.

The mayor said that the water commission and Supreme Court have directed the KMC to clean its 38 storm water drains in 30 days therefore we have taken on board all utility services providers including water board and Solid Waste Management to carry out this work in a comprehensive way.

He said that the district municipal administration would see the cleaning of drains located within its jurisdiction.

Wasim said that drain cleaning was done several times in past though but without streamlining the disposal of garbage and sewerage, this time we want to do this work once and for all so that we did not have to repeat this process every year.

He said that plastic bags were creating hurdles in cleaning of drains and damaging echo system. “We have raised this issue in court and the court has approved this and called the SEPA in this connection,” he added. He said that the project of cleaning and channelisation of Gujjar Nala and Mehmoodabad Nala would soon be handed over to the KMC through a notification.

City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Lands Committee Chairman Syed Arshad Hasan, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Municipal Services Director Nauman Arshad, Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officers were also present on the occasion.