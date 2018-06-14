Share:

Islamabad - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Wednesday deferred 34 applications of the local manufacturers for the enlistment of alternate medicines in the country as they failed in fulfilling the prescribed criteria by the drug regulation department, said an official.

The official also said that along with deferring of 34 applications, five were rejected, while 106 were approved in the meeting held for the consideration of the applications filed.

The decision was taken in the 35th meeting of Enlistment Evaluation Committee (EEC) held here in Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), NHS.

According to the statement, a total of 166 product enlistment applications of local manufacturers and importers were presented for consideration of the committee.

While the ECC held under Chairmanship of Director Health & OTC out of the total 166 applications filed approved 106 of nutraceuticals and 21 applications of herbal and Unani medicines. Details said that 24 applications were deferred on non-fulfilment of criteria 10 for product specific inspection (PSI), while 5 applications were rejected by the committee.

Meanwhile, two cases for enlistment of local manufacturer and six cases of importers were also considered and approved.

Spokesperson DRAP Sajid Hussain Shah said that meetings of EEC are being held on weekly basis and the product applications are also being processed on priority.

He said those fulfilling prescribed criteria are placed before the Enlistment and Evaluation Committee (EEC) and if approved granted product enlistment accordingly.

It is clear that incomplete applications could not be granted approval under the rules and hence such applications are rejected, if the applicants fail to complete it despite reminders, he said.

He also added that the traditional medicine is a complex subject and being regulated in low and middle income countries gradually. Division of Health & OTC is regulating these medicines as per S.R.O. 412(I) Alternative medicines and Health product (Enlistment) rules, which was an unregulated sector being a country of 210 million population.

He said that it is the top priority of the Division is to provide safe, effective and quality herbal/unani medicines with rational use at the patient’s door step. In a short period of three years, Division of Health and OTC has issued 727 enlistment numbers to local and foreign manufacturing firms.

Division is committed to facilitate all those firms which intend to export to provide No Objection Certificate within one to three days. Those culprits found to manufacture substandard herbal medicines will be dealt with iron hands.

The DRAP is facing immense pressure after the transparency international said that massive irregularities were done in the department in enlistment and registration of the products during the tenure of previous Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

A former judge of Supreme Court Justice Zia Pervez from the Transparency International had written a letter on the performance of Directorate of Health and asked to take immediate action on alleged irregularities in DRAP.

The letter mentioned a drastic drop in the export of medicines due to unnecessary delay in issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and free sales certificate by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. International watchdog stated that about 30 to 40 thousand applications for medicines enlistment are pending with the department and NOC for grant of export permission takes two to three months which lead to refusal to the export orders by buyers, causing not only commercial loss but also loss for the country in shape of foreign exchange.