Share:

EDINBURGH - Shoaib Malik blasted a quick-fire 49 as Pakistan powered to an 84-run rout of Scotland in the second Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Malik's unbeaten innings took just 22 balls and containing five sixes and one four, setting the stage for Pakistan to seal a 2-0 series win. Fakhar Zaman (33) and Ahmed Shehzad (24) rattled up a 60-run partnership for the first wicket in Edinburgh before Scotland hit back to reduce the tourists to 98-5.

Following on from Sunday's historic win over England -- the world's top ranked one-day international side -- Scotland were hoping to claim another big scalp against the number-one ranked T20 nation.

Michael Leask's three wickets gave Scotland hope, but Shoaib's brutal hitting kept Pakistan in charge as his side reached 166-6 after their 20 overs.

Scotland had scored 156 in a losing effort in the first T20 clash with Pakistan on Tuesday, but this time they were unable to muster a decent response.

George Munsey was caught for a duck after just two balls and Pakistan made short work of the rest as the Scots finished 82 all out after just 15 overs.

Faheem Ashraf took three wickets and Usman Khan claimed two in a commanding display from the Pakistan bowling attack.

Earlier, Sarfraz Ahmed became Pakistan’s most successful Twenty20 international captain and posted his highest score in the format as Scotland succumbed to a 48-run defeat in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Scoreboard

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman c Coetzer b Watt 33

Ahmed Shehzad c MacLeod b Leask 24

Hussain Talat st Cross b Leask 17

Sarfraz Ahmed c Watt b Sole 14

Shoaib Malik not out 49

Asif Ali c MacLeod b Leask 0

Shadab Khan c Budge b Sole 17

Faheem Ashraf not out 0

Extras: (b1, lb 1, nb 1, w 9) 12

TOTAL: (6wkts, 20 overs) 166

FOW: 1-60, 2-62, 3-83, 4-98, 5-98, 6-152

BOWLING: CB Sole 4-0-38-2, SM Sharif 4-0-34-0, AC Evans 4-0-36-0, MRJ Watt 4-0-25-1, MA Leask-4-0-31-3

Scotland:

HG Munsey c Fakhar b Usman Khan 0

KJ Coetzer (c) b Usman Khan 1

RD Berrington c Asif b Faheem Ashraf 20

CS MacLeod c & b Faheem Ashraf 25

DE Budge run out (Fakhar Zaman) 4

MA Leask c Shadab Khan b M Nawaz 9

MH Cross c Fakhar Zaman b Shadab Khan 5

SM Sharif run out (Shadab Khan) 10

MRJ Watt run out (Usman Khan) 1

CB Sole not out 4

AC Evans c b Faheem Ashraf 0

Extras: (lb 1, w 2) 3

TOTAL: (all out 14.4 Overs) 82

FOW: 1-0, 2-21, 3-24, 4-37, 5-50, 6-65, 7-76, 8-78, 9-82, 10-82

BOWLING: Usman Khan 2-0-4-2, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-35-1, Hasan Ali 2-0-18-0, Faheem Ashraf 2.4-0-5-3, Shadab Khan 4 0 19 1

Toss: Pakistan