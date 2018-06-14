Share:

KARACHI - The returning officer of Karachi West on Wednesday issued written order pertaining refusal of nomination papers of Pakistan People Party candidate Abdul Qadir Patel, which stated that Patel is not eligible and competent person.

The written order was issued by the returning officer of Karachi’s NA-248 after scrutinising nomination papers submitted by PPP candidate Qadir Patel. The order stated that the nomination papers of Patel were rejected for suppressing material facts.

It was stated in the order that Mr Patel has suppressed material facts from this office and undervalued his admitted assets. He is, therefore, not eligible and competent person (sic) within the meaning of Article 62 of the Constitution of Pakistan and sub-clause (a) of clause 9 of Section 62 of Elections Act, 2017.

Patel has mentioned three immovable properties in DHA Karachi, showing (sic) their values as Rs850,000, Rs2,000,000 and Rs5,000.

According to the order, Patel had declared that a 500 square yard “immovable property” in DHA Phase 9 was worth Rs5,000 claiming that the plot was allotted to his wife who was an employee of DHA. It also raises questions over the declared cost of Patel’s overseas trips. The PPP candidate declared that Rs230,000 were spent in 2015 on his multiple visits to the UAE one that lasted three days, another for four months, a third for three months as well as a trip to London where he spent five months. “Unbelievable,” claims the notification.

Patel had also attached his travel expenses of 2016, which amounted to Rs115,000. He had visited London and UAE for three months each.

The order further stated that the PPP candidate declared that US $30,000, UAE Dirham 5,000 and Rs9,000 have been deposited in his wife’s bank accounts, however, there is no mention of the amount in the declaration/affidavit Form B of his nomination form.