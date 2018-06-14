Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed on Wednesday that the PML-N is in serious chaos and the way a senior member like Ch Nisar has parted ways with the party reflects decline of the Nawaz-League.

Addressing the participants of an iftar party organized by former Chairman UC Kotla Maharan Haji Ramzan Mahaar here on Wednesday, he said that the PML-N has got detracted from its ideology and its leadership is doing the politics of personal gains. He said that he rejects this kind of politics and he would never go for it. He said that he had joined PTI for an ideology and a big goal. He said that he would not have joined PTI after quitting ministry, had he been running after rule. "I joined Imran Khan's caravan only to create a new Pakistan, lay foundation of a new transparent justice-based system and eliminate corruption from the society," he declared. He asked people to join hands with Imran Khan and pay their role in creating new Pakistan.

He maintained that principles are being compromised and the alliance of Rana Mahmood and Ch Abdul Waheed Arrain is a big example. He claimed that the Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and workers of PML-N rejected this alliance. "They ask a simple question that these leaders kept workers fighting with one another for four years and now how have they got united overnight," he added. He said that the members of both the groups physically thrashed one another during Municipal Corporation sessions and the members of Multan Development Group had taken oath that they would not sit with Ch Waheed Arrain.

He said that he had reports regarding Nawaz League workers' agitation on issuance of ticket to Tanveer Gillani. "A senior leaguer Altaf Baloch publicly told Nawaz Sharif that Tanveer Gillani was the first person who stabbed in his back with the connivance of Ishaq Khan but today Nawaz League is going to facilitate him," he added. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif announced on this occasion that there was no room for people like Tanveer Gillani in PML-N and he would not be issued party ticket.