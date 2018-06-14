Share:

KAMALIA - Three of the local politicians have submitted their nomination papers for contesting elections on the seats of national and provincial assemblies.

Riaz Fatyana and Ch Muhammad Sarwar filed their nomination papers for NA-113 in the office of Returning Officer and Kamalia Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Jameel. Ashifa Riaz Fatyana and Sardar Yasir Altaf Gujjar submitted their nomination papers to the office of Returning Officer Tahir Masood for contesting election from PP-122.

Meanwhile, Ch Asadur Rehman submitted nomination papers to contest election from NA-113 while Rana Naveed filed nomination papers for PP-122. The 11th of June has been fixed as last date for filing nomination papers.