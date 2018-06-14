Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a letter written to the Election Commission of Pakistan has demanded replacement of the federal secretary interior and all provincial home secretaries to ensure “free and transparent elections.”

PTI has also demanded from ECP for removal of chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Yousaf Mubin.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Secretary Information PTI Fawad Chaudhry said that holding fair and transparent elections was the constitutional responsibility of ECP. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the most popular party and is the cheerleader of nation’s aspirations”, he said adding that effective measures and arrangements were indispensable to elect the true representatives of the masses.

“PTI welcomes the transfers of chief secretaries and inspectors general of police of four provinces, however, these transfers aren’t enough to guarantee fair elections”, he said. He urged the ECP to take action for immediate transfers of federal secretary interior and provincial home secretaries and appoint officers of best repute, experience and professional expertise at earnest.

In addition to that, Fawad Chaudhary also urged ECP to take notice of the leakage of sensitive information from NADRA. The commission must investigate the role of son of Brigadier Siddique, close aide of former federal interior minister in this regard. He said that Mr Kazim, the son of army officer was working in NADRA.

Fawad Chaudhry said that ECP should also take measures to remove chairman NADRA as well. It is the responsibility of ECP, he said, to unveil the critical nexus between the former government and heads of some government institutions.

“Without purging the administrative, judicial and institutional systems from the scum introduced by PML-N, fair and transparent elections are not possible,” Fawad Chaudhry marked.