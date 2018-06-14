Share:

MULTAN - Five persons including a woman were killed in different traffic accidents here the other day.

According to police sources, Boota, resident of Kanganpur, was on the way to Ellahabad on a motorbike. Near Lalu Bridge, the motorbike he was travelling on was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley. Resultantly, he died on the spot. In another incident, Khalid, along with his wife Naseem Bibi was on his way on a motorbike. Near Pakki Haveli, a tractor-trolley hit the bike head-on. As a result, Naseem died on the spot while Khalid sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Similarly, one Zahid was travelling from Wadana to Kasur through a motorbike. As he reached Mustafabad Bypass, he was crushed to death by a recklessly-driven tractor-trolley. Likewise, Khalid, resident of Hujra Shah Muqeem, was travelling on a motorbike. He was on the way back home from Phoolnagar. Near Bhoney Morr, a truck crushed him to death. The incident occurred in Pattoki Saddr police precincts.

On the other hand, the dead body of a drug addict was found from Kamala Chishti Morr. B-Division police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Police registered separate cases of all these incidents and launched investigation.