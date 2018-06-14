Share:

Two alleged robbers managed to escape from the lockup of Lower Mall police station after carving a hole through the cement wall of the prison, police sources said on Wednesday. According to the station house officer, the robbers arrested by police in connection with several armed robberies were being kept in the lockup of the police station. The accused persons named by police as Qurban and Usman managed to carve a hole in the cement wall of the lockup and escaped in the early hours of Wednesday. A police officer said that the on-duty policeman was arrested immediately and sent to the same lockup over criminal negligence. The police also registered a criminal case against the robbers and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet. The Lower Mall police station SHO told reporters that they were conducting raids to arrest the arrest the robbers. –Staff Reporter

Two labourers electrocuted

Two labourers were electrocuted and three others sustained serious burns when they were at work in Green Town, rescue workers said on Wednesday. The labourers were unloading heavy machinery from a truck when an iron rod touched the high-voltage wires outside an under-construction house. As a result, they received sever electric shocks. Two of the five victims died on the spot while others were rushed to hospital in critical condition. The deceased were identified by police as Allah Ditta and Ghulam Rasool. The injured men including Ghulam Farid, Faqir Hussain, and Naseer Ahmad were rushed to hospital with multiple burns. According to police, all the five victims were residents of Okara district. They were working in the city as daily-wagers to feed their families. Authorities were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

Man found dead in River Ravi

A 35-year-old man was found dead in the River Ravi Wednesday, rescue workers said. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police sources said the hands and feet of the victim were tied with a piece of cloth. Apparently, unidentified killers fled after throwing the man into the river. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and launched the investigation.–Staff Reporter