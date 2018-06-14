Share:

FAISALABAD - A total of Rs50 million was disbursed to 1,500 deserving families as interest-free loan by Akhuwat, an interest-free microfinance organization, in collaboration with the Chief Minister's Self Employment Scheme.

The scheme aims at making the people self-reliant.

A ceremony was held at the Central Mosque of University of Agriculture Faisalabad in which UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar was the chief guest. Akhuwat senior officers Javed, Khalid Mehmood, Dr Khalid Shouq, UAF Dr Abdul Rasheed, Dr Farah Naveed, and other notables spoke on the occasion.

Dr Iqbal Zafar said 33 percent people of pakistan were living below the poverty line in the country. He added that poverty can be alleviated through education, and skilled manpower. He lauded the measures being adopted on the part of Akhuwat to hold the hands of those who didn't have any ray of hope in their lives.

He said that the journey of Akhuwat started 1,400 years ago when brotherhood was established between migrants and the local inhabitants of Madina by the Last and Final Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He added that life of Last and Final Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) guided us in every sphere of life.

Javed said that recovery rate of Akhuwat interest free loan was standing at 99 percent. He said that Akhuwat was set up in 2001 in order to provide interest-free microfinance to the poor to increase their standard of living. He said that Akhuwat is making all possible measures to alleviate poverty by creating a system based on mutual support in the society.

Dr Khalid said that interest-free loan with the special focus for deserving people was the hallmark step that will bring prosperity and address their problems. He said that the country was blessed with the tremendous talent. There is a need to tap the potential. Dr Abdul Rasheed said that it is a step towards making deprived segment of society self-reliant.