KARACHI - The Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has recovered Rs59,420,933 millions in ten months from July 2017 to May 2018, during current fiscal year while in the same period during last fiscal year Rs52,212,932 millions were recovered.

“So far the Excise Department Sindh has got 95 percent target in eleven months that is a great achievement.” This was stated by Excise and Taxation Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh during a meeting at his office on Wednesday.

ET&NC Director Generals Shabir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed, Siddiqui and other directors also attended the meeting.

ET&NC Director Generals Shabir, while briefing the meeting said that Rs6,430,207 millions were recovered in term of Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs46,194,352 millions in Infrastructure, Rs333,972 millions in Professional Tax and Rs177,303 millions in head of Cotton fee.

Rs 1,848,007 millions recovered in Property Tax, Rs49,320 millions in Entertainment Duty while remaining amount was recovered in term of other taxes, he added.

On the occasion ET&NC Secretary Abdul Haleem expressed his satisfaction over recovery position and said that it was a matter of pleasure that the department had recovered 95 percent tax in eleven months and hopefully we would be able to get our more than 100 percent target before the current financial year ended.