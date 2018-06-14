Share:

BADIN - Sindh was unjustified of due share, right and unfair distribution of water has caused worsen situation of the province.

These views were expressed by Pakistan People’s Pakistan (PPP) Senator Sasui Palijo while talking to journalists here at Badin here the other day.

She said that Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts were facing acute water shortage and growers could not cultivate the crops causing huge economic loss.

She added oppressed and down-trodden masses were deprived of their legal and constitutional rights for seven decades adding that people of Sindh, Balochistan and KP were sustaining lots of sufferings and they were disappointed by the federal government.

The senator said that it was regrettable that small provinces were neglected in connection of progress and development but Punjab was focused to make development in the province.

She said observing and analysing the ground realities, Sindh should be facilitated share of water according 1991 water accord. Due to dishonest of distribution of water, growers and inhabitants of tail ends were deprived of water, Palijo added.

She maintained that irrigation department was showing less interest to work properly while influential have occupied the right of poor growers.

She said construction of Kalabagh Dam was a dead horse issue which was rejected by three elected provincial assemblies and honourable court should not involve indulged in such matter. She said that election commission of Pakistan and caretaker government of Sindh should play part for free, fair and transparent election 2018.

Palijo further said that great intellectual and veteran politician Rasool Bux Palijo played historical and prominent role for the rights of small provinces and water issue and oppressed and down-trodden masses would not forget his valuable struggle. She said that the PPP was united and feels proud of bold, sincere and committed leadership. She said that the PPP would win in election across Pakistan and defeat the opponents.

Earlier, she condoled with senior journalist Dodo Chandio on the sad demise of his elder brother’s death while she also condoled with Rasheed Gopang and Sanwal Gopang.