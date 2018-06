Share:

QUETTA:- As many as six Hindu community members were injured in a clash between two groups in Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Wednesday. According to police, two sub-clan groups of Hindus attacked each other with sticks and punches. Six of them were injured who were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid where two injured were identified as Harish Kumar and Muhan Lal so far. The reason of clash could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started investigation.–APP