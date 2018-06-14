Share:

After incident of 9/11 at Washington DC and New York in USA all over the country have frightened about what is terrorism ? and how to keep away from terrorism activities.?

Despite several efforts and precautionary measures the menance has not completely stopped...!...The cruel and mean terrorist continuously are making efforts to take the life of innocent peoples. Pakistan and Afghanistan are more victimized with terrorists attack and several lives had been lost due to terrorist attacks. Being as a Muslims and Pakistani we should take care and be careful. We should watch the criminal and terrorists activities and inform and other intelligent centres.

SIDRA NUMAN,

Karachi, May 22.