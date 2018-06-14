Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) has announced MA/MSc/M.Com (Part I & II) results for Supplementary Examinations 2017 which were held in March this year.

The results were announced for the subjects of English, Mathematics, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Urdu, Applied Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Psychology, Sports Sciences and Physical Education.

The result intimation cards have been dispatched to all the affiliated colleges and at the addresses provided by the private candidates.

If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the result, as well as those opting for rechecking, they need to contact the UoG department concerned within 20 days from the date of result declaration, it added. Rechecking forms are available at Bank of Punjab (BOP) branches at Hafiz Hayat Campus and Fawarah Chowk.

The result is available at UoG website <www.uog.edu.pk>. Candidates can also check their result by sending their roll number via SMS to 800241. MA/MSc/M.Com (part I & II) annual exams for 2018 are scheduled to begin in July/August this year. Admission as well as bank challan forms are available at UoG website and can be submitted till June 22. Subsequently, a double fee will be charged till June 29.