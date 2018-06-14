Share:

SADIQABAD - Contrary to tall claims of the authorities concerned regarding relief in prices of daily-use items in Ramazan, vendors are fleecing customers with impunity at Adda 120/P locality.

A survey report reveals that Price Control Magistrates have restricted themselves to their air-conditioned offices and are rarely witnessed at bazaars to ensure the orders of administration regarding subsidy on daily foodstuffs. It seems that they have allowed vendors to fleece people as much as they want. People find no other way but to buy all kinds staple foods i.e. fruits, meat, pulses, vegetables etc. on skyrocketed prices. There is no check on the activities of the vendors and the performance of Price Control Magistrate.

Talking to The Nation, customers including Khalid, Younus, Abdul Sattar, Shahnawaz, Noor Muhammad and Riaz Solangi said that Price Control Magistrate should fulfill the duty with honesty they had been assigned to. "They shouldn't let vendors fleece public in Ramazan against the government's orders," they added. They urged the Rahim Yar Khan deputy commissioner take notice of the officials' performance.

SALE, QUALITY OF EDIBLES INSPECTED

Market Committee members paid a visit to Ramazan Bazaars where he inspected the sale process and quality of daily foodstuffs.

Deputy Commissioner Socrat Aman Rana and chairman Haji Talib Hussain enquired from customers about the subsidy on daily-use items and other facilities they were being provided at the bazaar. Speaking on the occasion, he said that no one would be allowed to fleece customers in the holy month of Ramazan, adding that government's orders regarding subsidy on staple foods would be implemented in letter and spirit. He directed the market committee staff to monitor the sale process of fruits and vegetables at Ramazan Bazaars so that citizens could be facilitated in a befitting manner.