KASUR - A woman died allegedly during a child delivery operation in Pattoki City police precincts here the other day.

According to police, Saeed took her wife Nabeela, experiencing labour pain to a maternity home run by a lady doctor namely Rukhsana. The condition of Nabeela became critical and she died while being operated. Her death stirred protest in the area as her relatives gathered and demanded action against the lady doctor.

Saeed maintained that his wife was healthy, alleging that she died of negligence of the lady doctor. He demanded that the lady doctor should be dealt with sternly. A team of Pattoki police reached the spot and negotiated with the protesting people. They assured them of a solution to their problem at which they dispersed.