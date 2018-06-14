Share:

SAMBRIAL - The local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lamented the party decision of awarding tickets for NA-76, PP-43 and PP-44 to three candidates including two real brothers here the other day.

Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghumman has been awarded ticket for National Assembly slot [NA-76] while his younger brother Azeem Ghumman has been awarded ticket for Provincial Assembly slot [PP-44]. Omer Shahzad Ghani Ghumman has been awarded ticket for PP-43 constituency, consisting of some areas of Sambrial tehsil.

Aslam Ghumman and Azeem Ghumman had joined the PTI after defecting from PML-Q a couple of years ago. Azeem Ghumman had been elected as member of Provincial Assembly and had also served as chairman Public Accounts Committee in Pervez Elahi's era. Local PTI leaders including Salman Saif Cheema, Haroon Zia Ghumman, Adrees Cheema, Nasir Cheema, Omer Ihsan Ghumman and Zubair Aslam Cheema expressed concern over award of tickets in Sambrial. They said that all the loyal and ideological leaders of the PTI had totally been neglected for award of tickets. They called the decision of top leadership absolutely biased.