YN ORLANDO - Magic’s in the air (again!) at Universal Orlando.

The theme park hosted a star-studded affair during a media preview of its newest attraction, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter : Hogsmeade. The roller coaster officially opens June 13.

“It was amazing,” actor Tom Felton said after experiencing the ride. He and his castmates from the “Harry Potter” films — Rupert Grint, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davis, and James and Oliver Phelps — made a special appearance. Actor Robbie Coltrane, who plays Hagrid, didn’t attend the media preview but welcomed guests with a video message. That didn’t stop fans from geeking out about the celebrity sighting.

“It was awesome. I’ve always wanted to meet him,” 11-year-old Alison Fredo of Georgia said after high-fiving Felton. She also enjoyed the motorbike ride: “You never know what’s going to happen next.”

In June 2010, the first Wizarding World premiered at Islands of Adventure. Nine years later, “Harry Potter World” has grown to include Hogwarts train station that ferries guests to and from Hogsmeade to Diagon Alley.

The elaborately themed area, which has been in the works for 2½ years, features 1,100 trees and replaces the Dragon Challenge roller coaster. Before Hagrid’s Magical Creatures, the “Harry Potter” actors last reunited at Universal Orlando for Diagon Alley and the Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts ride.