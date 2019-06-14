Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told an accountability court that the reference in Paragon City scam against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique had been sent to the NAB chairman for approval and it would be filed immediately after approval.

An accountability court on Thursday extended until June 27 the judicial remand of the PML-N leaders in Paragon City scam.

The jail officials produced former Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Punjab minister Salman Rafique before Speciall Judge Accountability Court Syed Jawadul Hassan who conducted the proceedings.

When the NAB official told the court that the reference against Khawaja brothers had been sent to NAB chairman for approval, the court extended the judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till June 27 and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Khawaja brothers’ post-arrest bail petitions had been pending before a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench. They were arrested on Dec 11, 2018 after an LHC division bench dismissed their pre-arrest bail petitions.

The bureau had alleged that Khawaja brothers launched Paragon City housing project through their “benamidars”. The Paragon City was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority, it added.

It further alleged that the suspects, along with other accomplices, cheated the public at large and obtained illegal financial benefits from the funds of the society.