Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Amnesty International on Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) circumvents the criminal justice system in Indian- held Kashmir to undermine accountability, transparency and respect for human rights.The briefing, “Tyranny of A ‘Lawless Law’: Detention without Charge or Trial under the J&K PSA”, analyses the case studies of 210 detainees who were booked under the PSA, a legislation that allows for administrative detention for up to two years in IHK, between 2012 and 2018.“The briefing revisits the PSA in the 42nd year of its existence and studies how it continues to facilitate administrative detentions and violate Indian and international human rights laws. This act is contributing to inflaming tensions between the state authorities and local populace and must be immediately repealed,” said Aakar Patel, head of Amnesty International India.