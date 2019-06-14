Share:

An Accountability Court in Islamabad is hearing the fake accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur today.

According to sources, an arrest warrant signed for Faryal Talpur by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was handed to NAB Rawalpindi two days ago.

Following the directions, NAB Rawalpindi constituted a team to arrest the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader.

On Monday, the accountability watchdog arrested Zardari in the fake bank accounts case from the federal capital, after a bench of the Islamabad High Court rejected a plea filed by Zardari and Talpur seeking an extension in their interim bail in the fake bank accounts case.

The case pertains to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders' private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts .

Speaking to media, PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar said, when they came from Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) where NAB had taken Asif Ali Zardari for a checkup, they noticed that the police were deployed in the streets around the Zardari House.

"We want to tell the government that residents of Zardari House are not afraid of such tactics," he said.