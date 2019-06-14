Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has planned that bearer certificates such as bearer prize bonds will be converted into registered prize bonds over a period of time as specified by the State Bank of Pakistan in coming months.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday said that there is complete cooperation between the banks and the FBR on the availability of data relating to withholding taxes and other relevant information especially related to non-filers.

The FBR reiterated that the closing date for Assets Declaration Scheme is 30th June, 2019. Therefore, it is advised to the persons intending to avail this scheme to ensure that the following reliable data relating to undeclared and undisclosed assets and expenditure is available with FBR.

Data of industrial and commercial gas and electricity consumers from various DISCOs and gas distribution companies has been procured to identify the persons who are chargeable to tax but have not been paying their due taxes.

That FBR in collaboration with NADRA is providing access to the concerned persons (confidentially) for the transactions undertaken in the past in order to let the people know the transactions undertaken by them. This data will be available through secure channels from NADRA on demand subject to certain fee.

FBR is in contact with the land record authorities and relevant District Collectors with regard to shops and establishments for identifying the business establishments within their respective areas. That administrative setup is being placed for operation of the Benami Law and it is expected to be fully operational from July 1, 2019.

In the light of the aforesaid points, it is advised that the concessions and benefits laid down in the Scheme be availed. Furthermore in the Finance Bill 2019 it has been further reassured that no proceedings will be initiated against persons who declare their assets under the Assets Declaration Scheme and complete confidentiality shall be maintained with respect to assets declared in this Scheme.