KARACHI - A 10-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by the vehicle running on seaside coast in Karachi on Thursday.

According to the police, the teenage boy Farhan came to the seaside for a picnic along with his family when the incident occurred.

Several people have been taken under custody while the driver of the vehicle fled from the spot.

The police said that a temporary ban has been imposed on the seaside vehicles. The family of the teenager said that Farhan was the younger one among the siblings.