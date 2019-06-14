Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday expressed his severe concerns over ‘lethargic’ attitude of Governor Imran Ismail and said that there should be way for his impeachment too.

Speaking at Assembly session, Murad said that he had approached Sindh Governor Imran and asked him to call the session but he didn’t do so. “Calling the session is the right of the provincial government and the governor is bound to call session on our recommendation,” he added while saying that the Governor created many hurdles in the constitutional work.

Murad said that they (PTI) neither work themselves nor they allow others to do their work. We had worked with different governors belonging to other parties but none of them behaved like Ismail did. “There is a procedure for the President of Pakistan’s impeachment but unfortunately, there is no way for impeachment of governor,” he regretted.

Meanwhile, the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) once again passed The Sindh (Repeal of The Police Act, 1861 and Revival Of Police Order, 2002) Bill, 2019, the bill returned by Governor with certain observations, with slight amendments.

Speaking on the bill, Murad said they have taken all stakeholders, including the civil society, on board before drafting this law which would further ‘empower’ the Inspector General. The chief minister was of the view that this law was going to ensure independence of police, adding that the province would have independent but responsible and accountable police.

He was of the view that Public Safety Commission would be established within 30 days after the bill becomes a law. “The PPP had never tried to control the police department. We have consulted with each stakeholder on this matter and no other bill was consulted more than this bill. Everybody had put their efforts even the treasury and opposition were agreed 90 per cent on the bill,” he added.

Murad was of the view that the Inspector General Police should not have observation on the bill as ‘he has nothing to do with legislation’. Expressing his displeasure over the suspicious encounter cases, the Chief Minister said that during his visit to jail, he met many people who were shot on their knees by the police. He added that when he summoned the report, the police officials pretended as ‘all is well’ and declared all of them criminals. “Even if they are criminals, they should be punished after due legal procedure,” Murad added.

During the proceedings, the house also unanimously adopted a resolution, asking the federal government to review its budget as the inflation would further increase after the passage of the budget. The MMA member Syed Abdul Rasheed, mover of the resolution said that the people were suffering as the prices of essential commodities were already very high. The federal government could be approached and asked to review its budget as the same was not passed as yet, he added.

Separately, The Sindh Institute of Opthalmology And Visual Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced by the Minster for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar. The bill was sent to standing committee to deliberate it further with directives to report it back to the assembly within 14 days.