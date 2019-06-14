Share:

KARACHI - In pursuance of Supreme Court orders, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani chaired a meeting on Thursday in which he gave go ahead to the Sindh Buildings Control Authority to start demolition campaign against illegal under-construction unoccupied buildings.

The meeting was attended among others by Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Deputy Commissioners of South Mohammad Salahudin and East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Additional Director General III who is also a chairman of SBCA Taskforce Ashkar Dawar, both the Directors for Demolition SBCA and senior police officials.

The deputy commissioner concerned would monitor the campaign and provide support to the department. Implementation of demolition will be carried out by the committee to be worked at subdivision level and would be headed by the assistant commissioner concerned. Official of SBCA concerned and the police representative would be part of the committee taskforce formed by the SBCA would identify such buildings required to be demolished.

Demolition action committee headed by the assistant commissioner would plan action under the guidance and overall supervision of the concerned deputy commissioner.

SBCA Director General Iftikhar Qaimkhani briefed the meeting about the plan. He told that the SBCA taskforce has been formed under the chairmanship of Ashkar Dawar Addtional Director General SBCA, for the implementation of the orders of the Supreme Court.

He told the meeting that taskforce has undertaken a survey of such illegal under-construction and unoccupied buildings and planned to get them demolished and to take other measures with the support of city administration. He further told that altogether 326 such under-construction buildings have been found illegal required to be demolished and also to take action against those who violated building laws.

Describing the details he said the illegal buildings identified for demolition included 31 in Gulberg Town, 72 in Liaqatabad Town, 13 in New Karachi Town, six in North Nazimabad Town, 13 in Gulshan Town-I, four in Jamshed Town-I, 52 in Jamshed Town-II, 28 in Saddar Town-I, 26 in Saddar Town-II, 54 in Lyari Town, 16 in Malir Town, 4 in Korangi Town, 4 in Landhi Town, and 3 in Bin Qasim Town.

The meeting discussed the mechanism to be adopted for the demolition and was decided that Sindh Building Control Authority will ensure that all required legal formalities and building laws are followed and transparency is maintained. Commissioner told the SBCA to follow building laws and maintain transparency strictly. He said SBCA would be responsible for complaint against any SBCA official for involving illegal activities and favouritism.

It was also decided if any official of building control authority was found involved in favouritism and any genuine complaint received about any officials of any level would be taken to task.