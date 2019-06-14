Share:

ATTOCK - Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab Syed Yawar Bukhari said that the government was answerable to people and those who looted national exchequer and committed irregularities would have to face the music.

He expressed these views while talking to media here on Thursday. He said that the committee in its recent meeting had taken up the issue of “Punjab Saaf Pani Project” and those who made irregularities would be held responsible. He said that departmental action would also be taken against them and recoveries would be made without any delay.

While giving details of the meeting, Bukhari said that Chief Executive Officer for this project was appointed in violation of merit and rules and was paid high salary without following rules.

He said that while purchasing furniture for this project Rs 3.6 million were misappropriated and recovery would be made from those responsible besides taking departmental action.

Yawar said that an international consultant was hired for this project and contract was awarded to an Italian company, it was also the violation of rules.

Yawar Bokhari while replying a question said that for the first time efforts were being made to clear all audit paras of different departments lying pending since long.