ISLAMABAD - Dollar hit a new record high against the Pakistani rupee on Thursday. According to details, dollar gained Rs1.44 against the rupee, taking it to a new all-time high of Rs153. The rupee had earlier depreciated by Rs0.53 in the interbank market on Thursday. According to reports, the greenback gained by Rs1.85 in the interbank market with one dollar trading for Rs 151.95.Pakistani rupee has witnessed instability in the and open market during the last few weeks.