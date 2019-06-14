Share:

PESHAWAR - Ambassador of Tajikistan in Pakistan, Nasredin Ismatullo has called for removal of impediments in the way to further cement bilateral trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan. While addressing a meeting at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday, Nasredin said that Pakistan and Tajikistan should enhance mutual economic relations by exchanging business delegations and establishing links among them.

On this occasion, besides the SCCI president, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, vice presidents Engr Saad Khan, Haris Mufti, First Secretary of the Embassy of Tajikistan, Buriev Bahodur, Honorary Consul General in Peshawar, Engr Said Mehmood, members of the executive body, businessmen, exporters and traders were present in the meeting.

Faizi, while addressing the participants, pointed out bottlenecks and bearers that had impeded mutual trade volume and economic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He suggested that concrete measures should be taken, such as striking free trade agreements, formation of joint chamber of commerce and exchange of business to business delegation along with transit route facility to further bolster bilateral economic and trade relations.

The SCCI chief went on to say that Peshawar is a gateway to Central Asian Republics (CARs). He informed that there is huge potential to make investment in the business of honey, pharmaceutical, marble, hydro power generation, gems and jewellery, cooking oil, ghee, chemical, mineral and a number of other important sectors.

Faizi also invited the Tajikistan’s companies to make investment in the aforementioned potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding the trade volume between Pakistan and Tajikistan stood at around $ 62million, which can boost up further by removing all the hurdles and common issues.

Nasredin Ismatullo agreed with the proposals presented by the SCCI office bearers regarding removal of impediment in way of trade and commerce relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, and assured that they will take all possible measures to facilitate the Pakistani business community at every extent.

He said that CASA-1000 is a mega power generation project, which would definitely meet the growing energy shortage of Pakistan. The diplomat acknowledged the Peshawar geo-political position, especially significance in CASA-1000 project.

He also said that security situations in Afghanistan is getting improve which is a positive sign to enlarge trilateral trade relations, and would address the issue being faced by exporters, businessmen and traders. He also pointed out that political conditions were the main hurdle to address all the issues that were impeded the mutual trade and commerce relationship between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

The envoy mentioned about the joint economic commission between Pakistan and Tajikistan, which is likely to meet in mid of August to frame modalities for re-addressal of all those issues, which were declining the mutual trade and economic relations between the brotherly Islamic countries. He also said that four joint working group on energy, agriculture, health had also been formed between Tajikistan and Pakistan.