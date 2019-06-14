Share:

Lahore : An English novel by Fakhar Zaman titled “The life of Ahmad - Thresholds” has been published by Sang-e-Meel Publications. Fakhar Zaman has written around 40 books of poetry and novels in Urdu and Punjabi. The latest novel deals with the issues Pakistan has been facing since its creation. Its chapter on partition of Punjab that resulted in massacre of half a million Punjabis is deeply effective, Fakhar says. The novel has been divided into thirty-four thresholds (chapters) starting from the boyhood of Ahmad to later periods. It contains chapters relating to Ahmad’s boyhood pranks to his interactions with friends and his imprisonment. The protagonist witnessed degradation, degeneration, extremism and corruption in the society. Another chapter deals with the condemnable role of bureaucracy in Pakistan. Political eras of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were also discussed.