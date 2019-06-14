Share:

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao has suggested that the 2019 Copa America, which starts in Brazil on Friday, could be his last appearance in the continental tournament.

The 33-year-old, who missed the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with a serious knee injury, said he is taking nothing for granted as his international career enters its 13th year.

"This may be the last Copa America for me, we don't know," Falcao told reporters on Thursday. "I'm treating it as if that were the case. It's a good way to try to get the best out of myself."

Falcao's comments came as Colombia prepare for their opening group B fixture against Argentina in Salvador on Saturday. The Cafeteros will also meet Paraguay and Qatar in the group stage.

Colombia have not beaten Argentina since 2007 but Falcao believes the team is "closer" to breaking their duck against the two-time world champions.

"We are aware that we haven't won against them in a long time, but we have to keep fighting. I think we're closer," the Monaco forward said.

"We must be attentive to the finer details, stay focused and play the way that we have been training. In these types of matches the little things can make a big difference."

Falcao, Colombia's all-time leading scorer with 34 goals in 85 international matches, said Argentina and Brazil were favorites to win the world's oldest continental football tournament.