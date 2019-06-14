Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Rajana police arrested four suspects for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old boy here on Thursday.

Shahid Pervaiz of Chak 286/GB Seth Wala told the police that four suspects namely Ahsan, Shehbaz, Nadeem and Rehan allegedly lured 16 years old Shehzad to the outhouse of Rehan near Chak 290/GB where they assaulted him after serving him intoxicating material in tea. Police arrested the accused and sent samples for DNA test to Lahore laboratory.

PATIENTS GET

TREATMENT

During last one week, as many as 280 patients, suffering from gastro-related ailments, were admitted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

According to record of registered gastro patients, among them 202 were children and the remaining were adults. When contacted, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Zafar Abbas Khan and DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid said that daily 12 to 15 patients suffering from gastroenteritis were being brought to the DHQ hospital. They added that there was no emergency type situation and all patients were being relieved after treatment. They claimed that all necessary medicines were available in emergency ward of the hospital, and they were being provided to all gastro patients free of cost.