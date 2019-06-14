Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police ar­rested a 4-member gang and recovered 9 stolen bikes from their possession, a spokesman said. Banni police arrested 4 members of the gang identi­fied as Yousaf, bilal, Tanveer and Faraz. During the course of action, the police recovered 9 stolen motorcycles from their custody. The police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Of­ficer Capt (R) Faisla Rana awarded commendation cer­tificates to the personnel of Dolphin Force who nabbed 3 persons on Adiala Road and recovered weapons from their possession.