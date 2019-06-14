RAWALPINDI - Police arrested a 4-member gang and recovered 9 stolen bikes from their possession, a spokesman said. Banni police arrested 4 members of the gang identified as Yousaf, bilal, Tanveer and Faraz. During the course of action, the police recovered 9 stolen motorcycles from their custody. The police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisla Rana awarded commendation certificates to the personnel of Dolphin Force who nabbed 3 persons on Adiala Road and recovered weapons from their possession.